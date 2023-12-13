AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.77. The company has a market capitalization of $270.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.