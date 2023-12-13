5,890 Shares in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Purchased by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 23,115 shares during the period.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

DPG stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.