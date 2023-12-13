5,123 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,123 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Splunk by 104,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Splunk by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after buying an additional 1,635,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 11,675.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after buying an additional 706,115 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK stock opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. UBS Group boosted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

