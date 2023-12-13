49,536 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.31.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $239.32 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $239.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

