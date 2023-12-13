42,282 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Purchased by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Health Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $144.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.69 and a one year high of $158.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.78.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.