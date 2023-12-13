3i Group (LON:III) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,359.50

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,359.50 ($29.62) and last traded at GBX 2,349 ($29.49), with a volume of 43772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,344 ($29.43).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($32.01) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on III

3i Group Stock Up 0.4 %

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,009.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 502.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,118.14%.

Insider Transactions at 3i Group

In other 3i Group news, insider Jasi Halai purchased 440 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($25.50) per share, with a total value of £8,936.40 ($11,218.18). Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About 3i Group

(Get Free Report)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.