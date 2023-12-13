382,914 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Purchased by First Beijing Investment Ltd

First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 382,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,262,000. DoorDash comprises 8.8% of First Beijing Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Beijing Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in DoorDash by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Down 0.5 %

DASH stock opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $103.98.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $54,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,786.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $561,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,380,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $54,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,786.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,200 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,289 in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.