23,589 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,111,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 4.0% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $9,717,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $3,507,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $366.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $366.68.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

