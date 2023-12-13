232,416 Shares in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Purchased by Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 232,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,000. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc owned about 1.76% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,658,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,938,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,999,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 259.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 115,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 172.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 146,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 92,452 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

TCHP opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $398.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

