12,863 Shares in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Acquired by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 754,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 509,601 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 53,007 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 346,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 35,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HNW stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

