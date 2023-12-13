12,314 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after purchasing an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $193.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.53. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $196.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,910 shares of company stock worth $33,484,102 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

