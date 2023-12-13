1,097 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,874,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,960 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $259.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.24. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $259.72.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,311 shares of company stock valued at $17,763,891 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

