Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameren in a research report issued on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEE. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.44.

NYSE:AEE opened at $78.17 on Monday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 35.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

