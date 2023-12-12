Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after purchasing an additional 241,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

