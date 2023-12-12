Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Lowered to $55.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yelp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.44.

YELP stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. Yelp has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $345.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 279,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,370,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 279,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,370,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $116,517.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,383.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,874,950. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 12,790.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Yelp by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Yelp by 1,440.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,765 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after buying an additional 415,899 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

