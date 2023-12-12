Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.71.
YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 654,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 254,506 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $290.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.71.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
