WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Receives $12.06 Average PT from Brokerages

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.06.
KLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.30 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
In other news, CEO Gary H. Pilnick acquired 93,500 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $999,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 95,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,274.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary H. Pilnick purchased 93,500 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $999,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,274.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sherry Brice purchased 3,150 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $37,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,686.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 157,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,781.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WK Kellogg stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
