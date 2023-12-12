WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Receives $12.06 Average PT from Brokerages

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

KLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. WK Kellogg has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.30 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WK Kellogg

In other news, CEO Gary H. Pilnick acquired 93,500 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $999,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 95,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,274.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary H. Pilnick purchased 93,500 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $999,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,274.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sherry Brice purchased 3,150 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $37,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,686.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 157,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,781.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WK Kellogg stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Stories

