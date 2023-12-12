William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Envista in a report issued on Friday, December 8th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Envista’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Envista

Envista Price Performance

NYSE NVST opened at $22.78 on Monday. Envista has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 80,190 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 129,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,436.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.