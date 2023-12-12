WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

WHF has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $291.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.23.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 15.23%. Analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 217.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

