Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MongoDB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.44.

MDB stock opened at $395.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.60. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $164.59 and a 52-week high of $442.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.77 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,767 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $89,157,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,511 shares of company stock valued at $108,766,329 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

