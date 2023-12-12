Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VITL. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ VITL opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $629.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $289,378.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,209.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,734,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,005,199.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $289,378.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,209.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,349 shares of company stock worth $1,300,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 106.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 582.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1,010.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

