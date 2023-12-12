Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Stock Down 3.6 %
VGZ stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.76.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
