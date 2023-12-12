Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $40.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $23.79 on Friday. Viasat has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($6.64). Viasat had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $121,396.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $129,784 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth $468,581,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth $468,581,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 47.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after purchasing an additional 452,198 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,194,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 154,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

