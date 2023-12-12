Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VWDRY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

