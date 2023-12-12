Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $201.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.