Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.7% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $223.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $229.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.60.

Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

