Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

