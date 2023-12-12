Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lowered by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.75 and a 200-day moving average of $160.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

