Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Price Target Raised to $6.40

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $6.20 to $6.40 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Uranium Royalty Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UROY opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $312.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 1.47. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Uranium Royalty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,172,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 272,389 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Uranium Royalty by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

