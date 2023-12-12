Uranium Royalty Corp. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:UROY)

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report issued on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.40 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

NASDAQ UROY opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $312.67 million, a PE ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

