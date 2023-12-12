Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.80.
U has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Macquarie downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.
U opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Unity Software has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.43.
Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
