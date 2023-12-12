Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Lessened by Honeycomb Asset Management LP

Honeycomb Asset Management LP cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 4.7% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.47 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

