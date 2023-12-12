U.S. GoldMining Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share (NASDAQ:USGO)

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. GoldMining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. GoldMining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share.

U.S. GoldMining Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of USGO opened at $7.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. U.S. GoldMining has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. GoldMining stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. ( NASDAQ:USGO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of U.S. GoldMining as of its most recent SEC filing.

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

