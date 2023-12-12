U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,390 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 5.2% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 154 shares of company stock worth $2,948 and have sold 5,026 shares worth $200,306. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.