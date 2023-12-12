Truist Financial Raises Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $55.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01 and a beta of 0.86. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alissa Jamese Abdullah sold 2,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $100,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,626.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,618 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $501,313.14. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,129 shares in the company, valued at $521,615.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alissa Jamese Abdullah sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $100,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,626.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,815 shares of company stock worth $2,858,415. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 76.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

