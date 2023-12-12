Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Position Trimmed by Stonehill Capital Management LLC

Stonehill Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Trinity Biotech comprises 0.9% of Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stonehill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Trinity Biotech worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

TRIB stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Trinity Biotech plc has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech plc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

