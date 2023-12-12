THOR Industries, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

Shares of THO opened at $109.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.84. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $116.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

