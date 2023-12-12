Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $494.99 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $473.66 and a 200 day moving average of $509.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.75.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

