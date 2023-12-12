The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Piper Sandler

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $141.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

