The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.49.

LEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEV

Lion Electric Stock Down 3.5 %

Lion Electric stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $377.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 21.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. Research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.