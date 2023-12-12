The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

VICI has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 31.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,749,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,874,000 after purchasing an additional 654,792 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

