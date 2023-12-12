The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 28.000- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 28.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 24.750- EPS.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 16.7 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $301.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.52. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $336.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

