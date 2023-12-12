The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 3.5% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP now owns 149,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

