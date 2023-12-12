The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$64.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNS. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$60.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$59.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$74.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.6304348 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

