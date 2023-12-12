The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $35.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZEK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. AZEK has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $35.39.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,824 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 35.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 155.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 113.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 384,936 shares during the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

