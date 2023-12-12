TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$27.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins set a C$27.00 price target on TELUS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.17.

Get TELUS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on T

TELUS Stock Down 1.3 %

T opened at C$24.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The company has a market cap of C$36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$21.16 and a 52 week high of C$29.00.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0889276 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.376 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darren Entwistle acquired 12,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.36 per share, with a total value of C$200,081.58. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.