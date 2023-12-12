Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Dollar General Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.28.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $125.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $251.00. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.24 and its 200 day moving average is $142.02.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

