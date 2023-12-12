Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on January 11th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4724 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $523.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

