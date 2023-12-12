Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

