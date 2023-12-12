T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Raised by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 3.5% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $130,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $158.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $160.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,453 shares of company stock worth $24,156,646. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.41.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

